Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 7,273 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

PDBC opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

