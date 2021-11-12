Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,514 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after acquiring an additional 449,428 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.