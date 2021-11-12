Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.55 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($10.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.13 ($8.39).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.70 ($7.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

