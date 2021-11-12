Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

