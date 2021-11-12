Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.
Salzgitter stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
