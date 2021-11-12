Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 257.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,545 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

