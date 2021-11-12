SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $212,296.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,816.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.45 or 0.01042101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00274879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00241566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.