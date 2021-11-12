SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.70 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004160 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.68 million and $277,977.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,039,569 coins and its circulating supply is 992,643 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.