Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBRE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £492.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.75.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,945 shares of company stock worth $8,061,004.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.