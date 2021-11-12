Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBRE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £492.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.75.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
