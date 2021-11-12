Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $652.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

