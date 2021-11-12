Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$35.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$19.52 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,878,624. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,258 shares of company stock worth $1,629,277.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

