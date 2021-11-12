Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$42.80

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.80 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.97.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Russel Metals has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

