Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 24,547 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,841,120.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60.

RUS stock traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$35.86. 29,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.34. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.64%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

