Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 240,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.27. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$6.03 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.02 million and a PE ratio of 31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

