Royal Bank of Canada Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Emera stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Emera has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

