Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.