Royal Bank of Canada Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

