Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$112.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.33.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$99.02. 67,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.