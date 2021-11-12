Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 229.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $343.62 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $356.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.06. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $99,932,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.61.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

