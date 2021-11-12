Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.18% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

