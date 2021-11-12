Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $26.00 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

