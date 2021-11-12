Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,338 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000.

GTO opened at $56.65 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99.

