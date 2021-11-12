Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.38.

Shares of ROK traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.66. 571,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.83. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

