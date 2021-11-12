Roblox Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Roblox stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $109.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

