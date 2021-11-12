Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

RAD stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

