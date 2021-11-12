Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Reduce”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,445 shares of company stock worth $1,580,654. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after acquiring an additional 579,320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 377,984 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

