RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.5-434.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.60 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded down $12.24 on Thursday, reaching $269.40. 1,970,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -182.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.37. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.90.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

