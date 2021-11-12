RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $349.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

NYSE RNG opened at $269.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.29 and its 200-day moving average is $257.37. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.03 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,873,646 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

