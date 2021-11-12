Richard E. Posey Sells 2,047 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.