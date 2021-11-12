Ricardo’s (RCDO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 438.90 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.09. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £273.08 million and a P/E ratio of 155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
