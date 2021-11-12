Ricardo’s (RCDO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 438.90 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.09. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £273.08 million and a P/E ratio of 155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

