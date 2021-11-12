Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.18 ($133.16).

RHM stock opened at €86.84 ($102.16) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.41. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

