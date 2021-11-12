Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans Sells 15,870 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

