Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans Sells 15,870 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $84.75.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
