Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Thermo Fisher Scientific 21.93% 28.14% 14.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 15 1 2.94

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus target price of $627.82, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 14,116.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 7.72 $6.38 billion $21.52 29.34

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Risk and Volatility

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare setting

