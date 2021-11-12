Reviewing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and CyrusOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 12.56 $44.89 million $1.95 38.54 CyrusOne $1.03 billion 10.16 $41.40 million $0.41 201.71

Regency Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and CyrusOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 8 0 2.53 CyrusOne 0 7 6 0 2.46

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $67.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.48%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $83.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 29.44% 5.00% 2.82% CyrusOne 4.44% 1.71% 0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Regency Centers pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 507.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Regency Centers beats CyrusOne on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

