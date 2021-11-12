REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. REV Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

