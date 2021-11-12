Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 91,586 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.55. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $33.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

