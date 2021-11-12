Research Analysts Set Expectations for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPIC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $889.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TPI Composites by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TPI Composites by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPI Composites by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

