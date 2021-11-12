Research Analysts Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

TLS stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

