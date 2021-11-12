Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. WestRock has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

