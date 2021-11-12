Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.