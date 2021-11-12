Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paya Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paya in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Paya stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Paya has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

