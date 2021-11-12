Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Covestro in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Covestro alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.