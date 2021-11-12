Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 669,100 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 669,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Ceragon Networks worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.17 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

