Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 126,200 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,360,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

