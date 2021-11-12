Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 107,800 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,664,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market cap of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.