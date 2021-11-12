Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 24,567 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

