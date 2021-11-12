Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of JOANN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.10 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.