Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BHB opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $32.66.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 23.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

