Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned about 2.36% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

Shares of IPOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

