Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives “Coverage Pending” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

RGL opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £464.16 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

In other news, insider Frances Daley purchased 70,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

