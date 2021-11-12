Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $584,500.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RM opened at $60.02 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

